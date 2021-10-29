Community Action selects Loughman as new CEO

After more than 10 years with the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, Heather Loughman has been named its new CEO. Loughman will begin her role Sunday, Oct. 31, succeeding current CEO Vi See, who will retire after over 13 years of service.
“Heather is a willing listener, a passionate advocate, a skilled messenger and an outstanding leader,” said Lisa Hale, Community Action board president. “On behalf of the board of directors, we’re thrilled to have her leading the agency into its next chapter.”
Loughman has been employed with Community Action since 2011, serving as director of communications and development on the agency’s leadership team since 2017. Since first joining Community Action, she has been instrumental in increasing support for agency programs, growing programs’ services provided, and adding new services to benefit residents of the agency’s two-county service area.
Loughman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Scientific and Technical Communication with a business emphasis, and a Master's in Rhetoric and Technical Communication from Michigan Technological University. She holds a Certificate in Fundraising Management. She is a Leadership Lincoln Fellow XXXIV and was named United Way Speaker of the Year in 2019.
“Community Action is an organization very dear to me, where I have had tremendous opportunity to learn and grow both personally and professionally,” said Loughman. “Learning and growth will be at the forefront of Community Action’s continued efforts to create opportunities for individuals to achieve economic stability, and to address both poverty’s conditions and causes. It is an honor to partner with our board and Head Start Policy Council, our dedicated team of staff and volunteers, our participants and our community of supporters to do this critical work.”
As a member of Community Action’s leadership team, Loughman has helped steer the agency toward innovation and increased service provision throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Community Action provided over 107,800 services to over 17,900 individuals in Lancaster and Saunders Counties. In 2021, efforts to address heightened need have continued, as many who were most affected by the pandemic continue to recover.
Loughman also assumes her new role at a time of growth. Community Action currently employs 166 staff members across its seven locations in Lancaster and Saunders Counties, including three full-day, full-year early childhood centers in Lincoln. In addition, Community Action Head Start is expanding early childhood education services to enroll 72 additional children and their families.
Community Action’s mission is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Its programs and services address the causes and conditions of poverty in four impact areas: early childhood education, homelessness prevention, financial and family well-being, and hunger relief and healthy food access. To learn more, visit communityactionatwork.org.