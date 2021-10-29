Community Action selects Loughman as new CEO

After more than 10 years with the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, Heather Loughman has been named its new CEO. Loughman will begin her role Sunday, Oct. 31, succeeding current CEO Vi See, who will retire after over 13 years of service.

“Heather is a willing listener, a passionate advocate, a skilled messenger and an outstanding leader,” said Lisa Hale, Community Action board president. “On behalf of the board of directors, we’re thrilled to have her leading the agency into its next chapter.”

Loughman has been employed with Community Action since 2011, serving as director of communications and development on the agency’s leadership team since 2017. Since first joining Community Action, she has been instrumental in increasing support for agency programs, growing programs’ services provided, and adding new services to benefit residents of the agency’s two-county service area.

Loughman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Scientific and Technical Communication with a business emphasis, and a Master's in Rhetoric and Technical Communication from Michigan Technological University. She holds a Certificate in Fundraising Management. She is a Leadership Lincoln Fellow XXXIV and was named United Way Speaker of the Year in 2019.