New YWCA programs to be presented March 5

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County will host a Lunch and Learn featuring “New YWCA programs for girls and young women” presented by Karen Bell-Dancy, Lincoln YWCA director, at noon Thursday, March 5 at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St.
The public is welcome. Register at lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.
Mark Schwaninger
L Magazine editor
Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today