New YWCA programs to be presented March 5
New YWCA programs to be presented March 5

Karen Bell-Dancy

Karen Bell-Dancy, executive director, YWCA of Lincoln.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY OLIVIA KONERT, DOANE UNIVERSITY

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County will host a Lunch and Learn featuring “New YWCA programs for girls and young women” presented by Karen Bell-Dancy, Lincoln YWCA director, at noon Thursday, March 5 at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St.

The public is welcome. Register at lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.

