New YPG awards to recognize young leaders

Lincoln Young Professionals Group has announced seven new awards to recognize and honor individuals under age 40 for making outstanding contributions to the community.
The open nomination period for the new Young Lincoln Leaders Awards (YLLA) is open and will conclude Monday, Aug. 24.
“Young leaders are Lincoln’s future,” said Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. “This is an opportunity to recognize their incredible contributions in growing our city and making it a desirable place to live and work.”
Individuals can be nominated for a YLLA in five categories, including Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Nonprofit Leader of the Year, and Young Citizens Award. Businesses and organizations will also be recognized in two categories -- Next Generation Workplace and an award for Diversity and Inclusion.
“These new award categories will give us the opportunity to recognize a diverse group of young leaders and the organizations that foster their talent,” said Jordan Gonzales, Lincoln YPG chairperson.
An external nominating committee of seven leaders in business, nonprofits, public service and education has been assembled to evaluate and select the finalists in each of the seven categories.
“I’m proud to have the opportunity to celebrate young professionals and their contributions to businesses and nonprofits in the community,” said Liz Ring Carlson, Selection Committee member and second vice president at Ameritas. “Our young leaders add so much energy and inspiration to our community. They make Lincoln a vibrant city to live and work in today and are creating a wonderful future for our city.”
Finalists in each category will be announced Sept. 7 and awarded at an event during Lincoln’s annual YP Week on Sept. 24. Anyone can submit a nomination at LincolnYPG.com, where event sponsorships and individual tickets can also be purchased.
The Lincoln Young Professionals Group is dedicated to empowering young professionals with educational, leadership and networking opportunities. With more than 2,000 members, the group is one of the largest of its kind in the country. To learn more or join, visit LincolnYPG.com.
