New YPG awards to recognize young leaders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Young Professionals Group has announced seven new awards to recognize and honor individuals under age 40 for making outstanding contributions to the community.

The open nomination period for the new Young Lincoln Leaders Awards (YLLA) is open and will conclude Monday, Aug. 24.

“Young leaders are Lincoln’s future,” said Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. “This is an opportunity to recognize their incredible contributions in growing our city and making it a desirable place to live and work.”

Individuals can be nominated for a YLLA in five categories, including Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Nonprofit Leader of the Year, and Young Citizens Award. Businesses and organizations will also be recognized in two categories -- Next Generation Workplace and an award for Diversity and Inclusion.

“These new award categories will give us the opportunity to recognize a diverse group of young leaders and the organizations that foster their talent,” said Jordan Gonzales, Lincoln YPG chairperson.

An external nominating committee of seven leaders in business, nonprofits, public service and education has been assembled to evaluate and select the finalists in each of the seven categories.