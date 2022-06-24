 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New shows open Friday at the Burkholder Project

'Waters Edge' by Patricia Scarborough, oil on canvas

"Waters Edge" by Patricia Scarborough, oil on canvas, is one of many new works by various artists that will open Friday, July 1, at the Burkholder Project.

New shows will open Friday, July 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St. They include new work by:

• Sharon Ohmberger and Patty Scarborough in the Main Gallery;

• Susan Hart and Tom Quest in the Outback Gallery;

• Sheila Downey in the Skylight Gallery; and

• Danielle Easdale in the Special Exhibition Space.

In addition, the Burkholder Project announces the grand opening of its newest display area, "Annie's Horizons and Gift Shop," in the gallery. It will include a blend of Anne Burkholder paintings along with associate artist and studio artist pieces, as well as a display wall with a variety of gift-sized pieces.

The new shows can be seen on display throughout July during regular gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Open by appointment only on Tuesdays. To schedule a visit, call 402-477-3305. For information on current shows, visit www.burkholderproject.com.

