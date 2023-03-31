New shows will open from 5-7 p.m. on First Friday, March 3, in person and virtually at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.

The shows include:

MAIN GALLERY - John Nollendorfs, "Capitol Details," photography; and Pam King, "Thesauri Sine Tempore," jewelry.

OUTBACK GALLERY - Memorial for Howard Kaye, watercolor;

SKYLIGHT GALLERY - Patrick Hargon, "The Invisible Beneath, photography;

SPECIAL EXHIBIT - Caleb Dutton, "A Study of Insects and Arachnids," watercolor and pastel.

These shows will continue to be on display during regular gallery hours April 7-29: Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Call for a private appointment.

The Burkholder Project Facebook page and website will have all artwork viewable online, as well as updated content on the gallery's social media throughout the month.

Direct questions to Erin Butcher or Alan Smith at 402-477-3305 or burkholderproject1@gmail.com.