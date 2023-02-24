New shows will open from 5-7 p.m. on First Friday, March 3, in person and virtually at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.

The shows include:

MAIN GALLERY - Jasmine Greenwaldt, new works in acrylic;

OUTBACK GALLERY - Dan Smith, "While Living in Bulgaria" oils;

SKYLIGHT GALLERY - 12" x 12," group show, mixed media;

SPECIAL EXHIBIT - 12" x 12," group show, mixed media.

These shows will continue to be on display during regular gallery hours March 3-31: Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Call for a private appointment.

The Burkholder Project Facebook page and website will have all artwork viewable online, as well as updated content on the gallery's social media throughout the month.

Direct questions to Erin Butcher or Alan Smith at 402-477-3305 or burkholderproject1@gmail.com.