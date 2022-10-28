New shows open Friday at Burkholder Project

The Burkholder Project, 719 P St., will display new shows from 5-7 p.m. on First Friday, Nov. 4.

Charles "Tim" Timken will showcase his newest series, "OVERVIEW," in the Main Gallery. His show will include a variety of subject matter, style and mediums as he moves between fully realized subjects to beautiful abstractions.

Pam King's work will also be displayed in the Main Gallery. Her jewelry cases will be spread throughout the front gallery with handcrafted stones in various forms including earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

Work by Jasmine Greenwaldt will be displayed in Burkholder's Outback Gallery, and Ann O'Hara's art will be displayed in the Skylight Gallery during November.

Heather Sticka will open her studio for guests to explore her creative tufting process and ask questions.

The shows on display First Friday can be seen all month in person during regular gallery hours, which are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

The gallery is open by appointment only on Tuesdays. To schedule a visit, call 402-477-3305. For more information, go to www.burkholderproject.com/shows/.