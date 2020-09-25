New Noyes exhibit offers diverse visions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On First Friday, Oct. 2, from 6-9 p.m., nine current and new artists will open a show in Noyes’ Focus Gallery, representing a wide variety of media and subjects.

Due to the coronavirus, the gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout October.

Sharon Sykes, who curated the show, leads the way with her repurposed, steampunk sculptures. Sykes’ ability to see all kinds of creatures and subjects in what many might consider junk elicits surprise and amusement.

The other artists in the show offer equally unique visions. They include Gayle Kuhlman (acrylic painting), Jessica Misner (mixed media), Cody Grape (wire art), Chase Dilley (turned wood work), Peggy Alloway (mixed media), Ruth Langan (acrylic painting), Teri Martens (metal sculpture) and Karen Kohtz (raku-fired ceramic wall hangings).

After the focus show, guests are invited to wander through all the rooms at the gallery to view work by other Noyes artists.