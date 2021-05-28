 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Haymarket Spirits Tour begins Thursday
0 comments

New Haymarket Spirits Tour begins Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Historical Ghost Quest is offering a new tour that will combine ghost stories while enjoying local wine, beers and cocktails during the tour.

The Haymarket Spirits Tour will feature historical stories about the Haymarket, including those of ghosts that reportedly haunt the downtown area. The 90-minute interactive walking tour will include four stops to try local beers, wines and specialty cocktails.

The tours will be available on Thursdays and Fridays until Oct. 29 and begin at 6:30 p.m. The tours can also be booked for special occasions throughout the week for groups of at least six people when booked at least three weeks in advance. The tour is only available for individuals 21 and older.

The tour will feature a number of Haymarket businesses including James Arthur Vineyards, Alchemy, White Elm Brewing Company, Kincaider Brewing Company, The Rabbit Hole Bakery and Ivanna Cone.

Tour tickets are $50 and include all drinks and tips for the establishments. For more information and tickets, go to lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News