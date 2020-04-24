New ChildcareLNK highlights child care openings

“We are only in the beginning pandemic stages in Lincoln, and we believe the most difficult time is coming, when we will see even greater need,” Schneider said. “But we also believe we are getting just ahead of it.”

Nancy Shank, associate director of the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center, agreed: “ChildcareLNK fills so many needs: We are helping parents who need child care. We are helping providers who are looking for families who need child care. And we are helping local businesses and organizations who need their employees to be working.”

These kinds of support systems do not happen by accident, she stressed.

“This is what can happen when a community works together and comes together in a time of crisis … when our community benefits from having so many programs already in place. We were able to get ahead of the curve because we are a resilient community that had already built a network and had mechanisms ready.”

The community’s Prosper Lincoln initiative, which resulted in launching a significant focus on early childhood, had already resulted in a serious push to expand the availability of affordable and quality child care.