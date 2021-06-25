The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department reminds the public that all neighborhood pools offer Family Swim Nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fee is $9 per family and the schedules are as follows:

• Mondays: Belmont and Eden pools;

• Tuesdays: Arnold Heights and Eden pools;

• Wednesdays: Irvingdale pool; and

• Fridays: Arnold Heights, Ballard, Irvingdale and Woods pools.

The free sprayground at Trago Park, 22nd and U streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park, 33rd and J streets, has the same hours and admission fee as the Woods Pool.

Summer public pool locations and hours are as follows:

Star City Shores Aquatic Center

• 4375 S. 33rd Ct., 402-441-6670, 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.

University Place Aquatic Center

• 2000 N 48th St., 402-441-7834, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.

Highlands Aquatic Center