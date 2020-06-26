Neighborhood lemonade stand raises money for CenterPointe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six neighborhood friends got together on a Saturday afternoon to put on a lemonade stand complete with cookies, brownies, homemade art, stress balls, friendship bracelets and, of course, lemonade.

What’s special about this, you ask?

The kids donated all of their hard-earned proceeds to a local nonprofit as a way to pay it forward in the Lincoln community and help those especially affected by isolation or lost income in the pandemic.

“We are pretty transparent with our kids about what is happening in the world," said Jenn Mattison, one of the parents involved in the lemonade stand. "When they wanted to do a lemonade stand, I told them we could do one and donate the money to someone who needs it most. We researched local places with mental health services, and we found CenterPointe.”

In total, the four families involved were able to raise $400 in just two hours of selling lemonade, among other items. This gift was made complete with some donations sent in all the way from Indiana.