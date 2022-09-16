Needlework show Sept. 23-24 at Edenton Christian Church

The Lincoln Needleworkers Guild, in conjunction with the Lincoln Lacemakers and Prairie Belle Smockers, will present “Artistry in Needlework – Bees and Butterflies” from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Edenton Christian Church, 70th and Edenton Road.

The Lincoln Needleworkers Guild is a chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America, dedicated to the study, preservation and promotion of needle arts. Members include beginning and experienced stitchers. Meetings take place the third Monday of each month, except June and December, from 1-3 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. Due to a fire at the usual meeting location, the afternoon meetings currently take place in the Fireside Room at Legacy Estates, 7200 Van Dorn St., and the evening meetings are at Scooters, 6811 O St.