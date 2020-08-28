Nebraska Virtual Buddy Walk Aug. 30-Sept. 6

The Nebraska Buddy Walk is going virtual and will take place at participants' convenience Aug. 30-Sept. 6.
"We will have daily contests and step challenges that you can participate in, and you can do as many or as few activities as you would like," said Deb Safarik, president of Down Syndrome Advocates in Action Nebraska.
To be eligible to win prizes, participants need to have a button ($5), or they can participate just for fun and raise awareness for free. A few t-shirts remain and are free for registered individuals with Down Syndrome or $15 for everyone else. Email info@dsaane.org to find out if your size is available. Those who already registered for the walk that was postponed in March do not need to register again. Just find your shirt!
"While we will miss gathering in person, going virtual will allow the entire community to participate in ways that feel both safe and meaningful," Safarik said. "After all, a Buddy Walk is much more than just a walk. It’s all about celebrating our loved ones with Down syndrome, and we can do that from anywhere!"
You can still form or add to your teams to win team prizes, and free registrations count toward team totals. If you already registered for a shirt but want a button too, simply re-register to get a button.
To help encourage families to get out and move, a daily step challenge is planned and will follow national celebratory days. The schedule will be as follows:
Aug. 30- National Beach Day. OK, we live in Nebraska and beaches are hard to find. But you can walk or celebrate wearing a Hawaiian shirt or lei.
Aug. 31- National Trail Mix Day. Hit the trails to get your steps in. Top steppers will win trail mix.
Sept. 1 - No Rhyme (or Reason) Day. While you are getting your steps in on Sunday or Monday (or even before), collect some rocks, find some paint and put some fun words on the rocks. Then hide them while you are out and about putting in your steps.
Sept. 2 - National Popsicle Day. Reverse popsicle parades are being planned where folks can drive by and pick up a popsicle to celebrate. Details will be posted soon. Or host your own popsicle parade in your neighborhood.
Sept. 3 - Kindness Day. Celebrate by doing random acts of kindness.
Sept. 4 - National Wildlife Day. Take photos of the wildlife you see while you are out getting your steps in.
Sept. 5- National Cheese Pizza Day. After getting all those steps in all week, you deserve a reward. Top steppers will win a free pizza coupon.
Sept. 6 - National Read a Book Day. Top steppers will get a chance to pick out a new kids' book.
Walking virtually will enable participants to stand strong and walk together while staying safely distant. Email any questions to info@dsaane.org.
