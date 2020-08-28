Nebraska Virtual Buddy Walk Aug. 30-Sept. 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Buddy Walk is going virtual and will take place at participants' convenience Aug. 30-Sept. 6.

"We will have daily contests and step challenges that you can participate in, and you can do as many or as few activities as you would like," said Deb Safarik, president of Down Syndrome Advocates in Action Nebraska.

To be eligible to win prizes, participants need to have a button ($5), or they can participate just for fun and raise awareness for free. A few t-shirts remain and are free for registered individuals with Down Syndrome or $15 for everyone else. Email info@dsaane.org to find out if your size is available. Those who already registered for the walk that was postponed in March do not need to register again. Just find your shirt!

"While we will miss gathering in person, going virtual will allow the entire community to participate in ways that feel both safe and meaningful," Safarik said. "After all, a Buddy Walk is much more than just a walk. It’s all about celebrating our loved ones with Down syndrome, and we can do that from anywhere!"

You can still form or add to your teams to win team prizes, and free registrations count toward team totals. If you already registered for a shirt but want a button too, simply re-register to get a button.