Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble to perform at LCF Garden

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by the Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

The Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble is dedicated to arts education, community outreach and presenting concerts of the highest quality to the community. The ensemble was formed in 2001 and presents concerts each year at churches, concert halls and other venues, involving professional trumpet players from Lincoln, Omaha and other communities in our state.

The ensemble often features and premieres new works by local composers for trumpet ensemble as well as featuring guest artists, including organists, percussionists and harpists. The ensemble also presents educational outreach programs and is available for other public functions. Since its formation in 2001, the Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble has performed for thousands of elementary students in their schools.

The ensemble features Dean Haist, Deborah Bouffard, Dr. Louie Eckhardt, L.J. McCormick and Barb Schmit.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.