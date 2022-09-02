 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble to perform at LCF Garden

  • 0
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble

The Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble performs Wednesday at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by the Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

The Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble is dedicated to arts education, community outreach and presenting concerts of the highest quality to the community. The ensemble was formed in 2001 and presents concerts each year at churches, concert halls and other venues, involving professional trumpet players from Lincoln, Omaha and other communities in our state.

The ensemble often features and premieres new works by local composers for trumpet ensemble as well as featuring guest artists, including organists, percussionists and harpists. The ensemble also presents educational outreach programs and is available for other public functions. Since its formation in 2001, the Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble has performed for thousands of elementary students in their schools.

People are also reading…

The ensemble features Dean Haist, Deborah Bouffard, Dr. Louie Eckhardt, L.J. McCormick and Barb Schmit.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News