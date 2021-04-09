Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble concert set for Thursday

A concert featuring the Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, from Vine Congregational Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person audience.

The Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble (NTE) is a unique, professional performing ensemble dedicated to arts education, community outreach and presenting high-quality concerts to the community. The ensemble was formed in 2002 and produces concerts in Lincoln annually.

The NTE also presents educational outreach programs and is available for a variety of other public functions. NTE's mission is to support the preservation and advancement of trumpet music and to educate the public while presenting performances.

The concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

