Patty Pansing Brooks, former senator and partner at the Brooks Pansing Brooks law firm, was recently honored in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s annual Fellows Dinner.

She received the Bar Foundation’s Public Service Award, which recognizes a lawyer who has been or is in the employment of local, state or federal government in Nebraska, or a Nebraska lawyer in government employment outside the state whose performance deserves recognition.

“Throughout her life, Patty has been a champion of youth justice reform, child health care, Native American rights, a woman’s right of choice and LGBTQ legislation,” said Steve Bartle, who presented the award to Pansing Brooks.

Pansing Brooks was a senator in the Nebraska legislature for the last eight years, adding to her decades-long work in Lincoln and greater Nebraska.

One of her greatest achievements while in the legislature was championing the efforts to address the alcohol abuse issues of Whiteclay. She worked with the Unicameral’s only Native American senator, Tom Brewer. The two led the effort to revoke liquor licenses for providers of excessive amounts of alcohol on the Pineridge reservation. This included following up with health services for Native Americans in that area.

Headquartered in Lincoln, the Bar Foundation is dedicated to serving the citizens of Nebraska and the legal profession through administration and funding of innovative programs directed at improving the administration of justice and fulfillment of the American vision of equal justice for all.