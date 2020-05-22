Nebraska Shakespeare announces online educational offerings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska Shakespeare now offers audiences an opportunity to create, engage and inspire with Shakespeare exclusive content and material online.

Through a new website and online learning page, participants can experience the culmination of original and national Shakespeare works.

“With the postponement of our annual Shakespeare On The Green productions this summer, we adapted to firm our commitment to providing free offerings of Shakespeare pieces," said Mary Ann Bamber, executive director. "The new website allows us a friendly platform to produce year-round programming, enhanced hands-on educational experiences and personalized content.”

Through a new “At Home” page on the website, educators, students and community members can engage with Shakespearean work from home. Resources and enhanced content include videos, study guides, taped performances and activities.

In addition, the behind-the-scenes Scholars’ Forum has moved online and will feature staff, artists and special guests discussing an array of topics. Upcoming forums include:

• Tuesday, May 26 – Education Director Katie Becker Colon, longtime camp instructor Raydell Cordell III and camp alum Ben Adams discuss the joys of Camp Shakespeare.