Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awards $309K in grants

The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awarded $309,400 in grants during its fall grant cycle to 12 nonprofit organizations, including nine in Lancaster County.

The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved the grants to help the organizations deliver hope to people who are struggling or facing adversity and to help them thrive. Since the inception of the grant program in 2018, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation has distributed more than $1 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and congregations in Nebraska.

Organizations in Lancaster County approved for funding during the fall grant cycle are:

Aging Partners of Lincoln & Lancaster County ($85,900) – Funding for kitchen equipment to prepare meals for older adults in Lancaster County at the new Victory Park campus.

Center For People in Need ($23,500) – General operating support for food distribution and training programs.

CenterPointe ($10,000) – Funding for basic needs items for the street outreach team and clients utilizing their housing services.