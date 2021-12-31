Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awards $309K in grants

The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awarded $309,400 in grants during its fall grant cycle to 12 nonprofit organizations, including nine in Lancaster County.
The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved the grants to help the organizations deliver hope to people who are struggling or facing adversity and to help them thrive. Since the inception of the grant program in 2018, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation has distributed more than $1 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and congregations in Nebraska.
Organizations in Lancaster County approved for funding during the fall grant cycle are:
Aging Partners of Lincoln & Lancaster County ($85,900) – Funding for kitchen equipment to prepare meals for older adults in Lancaster County at the new Victory Park campus.
Center For People in Need ($23,500) – General operating support for food distribution and training programs.
CenterPointe ($10,000) – Funding for basic needs items for the street outreach team and clients utilizing their housing services.
Community Action Partnership ($25,000) – General operating support for the hunger relief program at The Gathering Place.
Fresh Start ($20,000) – General operating support for the transitional housing program for women.
League of Human Dignity ($5,000) – Funding to purchase durable medical equipment for their loan and rental program to help people achieve independence.
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach ($20,000) – Support for the hunger relief program for the homeless and near-homeless in Lincoln.
Mourning Hope Grief Center ($20,000) – Funding for a new online grief support program for adults.
Willard Community Center ($20,000) – General operating support to expand the older adult program.
The following organizations in Platte County also received grants:
Columbus Area United Way, Columbus, Nebraska ($10,000); Columbus Community Center ($35,000); and Platte County Food Pantry ($35,000).
Established in 1958, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation makes annual grants to 501(c)(3) human service organizations in Lancaster and Platte counties that strengthen their community by helping meet the needs of vulnerable populations. For more information about the Foundation’s grant process or eligibility, visit www.nebpresby.org or contact Audrey Richert at 402-420-9877.