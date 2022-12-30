 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra to feature Garrison Jan. 13

Kirk Garrison

Kirk Garrison, trumpeter and arranger.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra will perform its third concert of the season, "Live from Chicago," featuring guest artist Kirk Garrison on trumpet Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.

Attendees will hear tunes such as "Bye Bye Blackbird," "Blue Daniel," "Joy Spring," "Bernie's Tune" and more.

A veteran of the Chicago jazz scene, trumpeter and arranger Garrison served in the U.S. Air Force Band, after which he completed his master’s degree in Jazz Studies at DePaul University. He is the director of Jazz Studies at Elmhurst University.

For tickets, email njo@artsincorporated.org or call 402-477-8446.

