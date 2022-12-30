Nebraska Jazz Orchestra to feature Garrison Jan. 13

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra will perform its third concert of the season, "Live from Chicago," featuring guest artist Kirk Garrison on trumpet Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.

A veteran of the Chicago jazz scene, trumpeter and arranger Garrison served in the U.S. Air Force Band, after which he completed his master’s degree in Jazz Studies at DePaul University. He is the director of Jazz Studies at Elmhurst University.