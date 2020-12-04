Nebraska Extension receives $1M to expand fresh produce access

Extension’s partner, the Nebraska Community Foundation, will serve as the grant recipient and caretaker of the funds. The USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentives Program awarded $500,000 to the foundation to expand the program. Children’s Hospital, CHI Health, the foundation and the university pitched in to match the USDA’s $500,000, bringing the grant total to $1 million.

Currently, the program operates on a budget of about $70,000 a year. With the new funding, extension will be able to expand the program into rural communities, and after the three years, the program will be in more than twice as many grocery stores and farmers markets as it is now, Wielenga said. She hopes to add more locally owned grocery stores and farmers markets that serve the most vulnerable Nebraskans.

“Similar to metro communities, there is a significant number of rural Nebraskans who lack access to fresh produce,” said Jeff Yost, Nebraska Community Foundation president and CEO. “Our hope is that the expansion of this program will benefit not only Greater Nebraskans, but also local growers and local small businesses. This program has the potential to help the local food movement already happening in many of our Greater Nebraska communities become more inclusive to all.”