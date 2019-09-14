Last summer, 16 divers from the Nebraska Diving Club (NDC) competed in the 2019 USA Diving Zone D Championships in Iowa City, Iowa. NDC won the men’s, women’s and team divisions in a field of 27 teams.
In the team division, NDC scored 318 points, with the runner-up, Indiana International School of Diving, scoring 173. Those who placed in the top 10 on 1- and 3-meter springboard and top seven on platform qualified to compete in the USA Diving Junior Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee, which was held July 30 through Aug. 6.
At Junior Nationals, Megan Carter made finals on platform in the 16-18 age group. Katerina Hoffman was the 3-meter and platform champion in the 14-15 age group and qualified to compete at the Junior Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile, Aug. 22-24.
Individual results from the Zone D Championships in Iowa City are as follows:
Girls 1-Meter
11-Under: Sophia Hoffman – 3rd; 12-13: Sophie Cage – 9th; Olivia Brouillette – 19th.
14-15: Katerina Hoffman – 1st; Clare Knapton – 9th; Ryane Neal – 10th; Ellee Delcamp – 12th; Sally McClellan – 15th.
16-18: Megan Carter – 4th; Claire Hartley – 23rd.
Girls 3-Meter
11-Under: Sophia Hoffman – 2nd.
12-13: Sophie Cage – 7th; Olivia Brouillette – 15th.
14-15: Katerina Hoffman – 1st; Sally McClellan – 2nd; Clare Knapton – 3rd; Ryane Neal – 7th; Ellee Delcamp – 19th.
16-18: Megan Carter – 3rd.
Girls Platform
11-Under: Sophia Hoffman – 5th.
12-13: Sophia Cage – 3rd.
You have free articles remaining.
14-15: Katerina Hoffman – 1st; Ryane Neal – 2nd; Clare Knapton – 3rd; Sally McClellan – 5th; Ellee Delcamp – 7th.
16-18: Megan Carter – 1st; Claire Hartley – 14th.
Boys 1-Meter
11-Under: Owen Farr – 5th; Colin Farr – 6th; Gus Rose – 8th.
12-13: Evan Farr – 11th; Seth Berens – 13th.
14-15: David Hatt – 24th.
Boys 3-Meter
11-Under: Owen Farr – 5th; Colin Farr – 6th; Gus Rose – 10th.
12-13: Seth Berens – 10th; Evan Farr – 12th.
14-15: David Hatt – 22nd.
Boys Platform
11-Under: Owen Farr – 3rd; Gus Rose – 4th; Colin Farr – 5th.
12-13: Seth Berens – 6th; Evan Farr – 7th.
14-15: David Hatt – 2nd.
The Nebraska Diving Club operates year-round at the Devaney Sports Center and trains divers from novice to the national competitive level. Anyone interested in joining the club is welcome to try out a practice at no charge. To try out a practice or for more details about the Learn to Dive program or competitive programs, contact Head Coach Kris Hoffman at 402-450-2402 or k.k.hoffman@hotmail.com, or visit nebraskadivingclub.com for more information.