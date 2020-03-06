Nebraska Diving Club competes at Orlando Invitational

Ten Nebraska Diving Club (NDC) divers traveled from Lincoln to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the 35th annual Orlando All-Star Invitational Feb. 7-9.
The meet drew nearly 200 divers from clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including YCF Diving (Florida), RipFest (Indiana), Ft. Lauderdale Diving Team (Florida), Nepean Ottawa Diving Club (Canada) and Woodlands Diving Academy (Texas).
NDC placed fourth out of 17 teams in the Women’s Team Competition, and eighth out of 20 teams in the Combined Women’s and Men’s Team Competition. Fifteen NDC divers plan to compete in USA Diving Regional competition at the University of Iowa in May.
Individual results from the Orlando All-Star Invitational are:
1 Meter Girls
11 and Under: Sophia Hoffman, 3rd,
14-15: Katerina Hoffman, 4th; Sally McClellan, 9th; and Eve Nelson, 19th,
16-18: Megan Carter, 1st; Claire Hartley, 7th; Ryane Neal, 16th; and Ellee Delcamp, 29th.
3 Meter Girls
11 and Under: Sophia Hoffman, 3rd,
14-15: Katerina Hoffman, 3rd; Sally McClellan, 7th; and Eve Nelson, 13th,
16-18: Ryane Neal, 11th; Ellee Delcamp, 14th; Claire Hartley, 17th; and Clare Knapton, 19th.
3 Meter Women
Megan Carter, 2nd; Katerina Hoffman, 7th; Clare Knapton, 10th; Ellee Delcamp, 13th; and Ryane Neal, 19th.
Platform
14-15: Katerina Hoffman, 1st; Sally McClellan, 8th; and Eve Nelson, 10th.
16-18: Clare Knapton, 3rd; Megan Carter, 4th; Ryane Neal, 5th; Claire Hartley, 10th; and Ellee Delcamp, 17th.
1 Meter Boys
14-15: Seth Berens, 9th.
3 Meter Boys
14-15: Seth Berens, 12th.
The Nebraska Diving Club operates year-round at the Devaney Sports Center and trains divers from the novice level to the national and international competitive level. The club is now accepting new members, and anyone interested in joining is invited to try a practice at no charge. To try a practice or for more information regarding the Learn to Dive Team or Competitive Teams, contact Head Coach Kris Hoffman at 402-450-2402 or k.k.hoffman@hotmail.com, or Ann Neal at anndiver85@yahoo.com.