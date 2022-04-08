Nebraska Christian Men’s Chorus seeks members

The Nebraska Christian Men's Chorus is starting its 2022 season with the theme “On Stranger Tides,” based on Psalms 23: 2-3, "He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul.”

The first performance will be on Tuesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Knolls Retirement Community.

The chorus is an ecumenical group of men who love to sing and recently celebrated 25 years of bringing song to the community.

The chorus performs at senior living centers, sporting events (singing the National Anthem at Lincoln Saltdogs and Lincoln Stars games), churches and civic groups. Songs are selected from a wide range of genres including pop, musicals, patriotic and religious.

The chorus invites men of all ages who enjoy singing to attend a practice on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. For more detailed chorus information, see the Nebraska Christian Men’s Chorus Facebook page. Or, contact Larry Wieskamp, president, at 402-802-6883 or larryawieskamp@yahoo.com, or Andrew Seuferer, director, at 402-805-0865 or andrew.seuferer@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0