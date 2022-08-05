Nebraska Christian Men’s Chorus new member night Thursday

The Nebraska Christian Men’s Chorus will host its new member night from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the choir room at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

The chorus is an ecumenical group of men who love to sing. The chorus performs at senior living centers, sporting events (singing the national anthem at Lincoln Saltdogs and Lincoln Stars games), churches and civic groups.

Songs are selected from a wide range of genres including pop, musicals, classics, patriotic and religious. This selection allows for more engagement with audiences and with their various interests and memories.

Meet the men, hear the music and enjoy food. Men of all ages and experience are welcome.

For more information, Contact Larry Wieskamp at 402-802-6883 or larryawieskamp@yahoo.com.