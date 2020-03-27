Nebraska Children's Home Society hires chief philanthropy officer

Nebraska Children’s Home Society (NCHS) welcomes Carly Wegner as chief philanthropy officer.
In her role at NCHS, she will oversee all fundraising campaigns, develop new relationships to support the NCHS mission and work with community partners to increase the organization’s donor base.
“We are excited to have Carly on board. She’ll bring a fresh perspective and broad approach on advancing our mission,” said Lana Temple-Plotz, CEO of NCHS. “She has a demonstrated ability to advance the work of nonprofit organizations through relationship building.”
Wegner comes to NCHS from the University of Nebraska Foundation, where she served as director of regional advancement and directed membership for Women Investing in Nebraska (WIN). She led a team throughout the country working to connect alumni back to the University of Nebraska through philanthropic support. In this role, she acted as a representative of all four Nebraska state campuses: University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Kearney and University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“Nebraska Children’s Home Society’s long, rich history of putting children first is inspiring, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join this amazing organization as the chief philanthropy officer,” Wegner said. “I plan to continue to advance the mission and vision of NCHS by working in partnership to ensure our people and programs have the resources needed to continue to be champions for children and strengthen families and communities across Nebraska.”
