Nebraska By Heart online curriculum explores folklore

Nebraska By Heart is an online curriculum unit on family folklore and the folk and traditional artists from a variety of ethnic cultures, communities and backgrounds in our state. It can be found at nebraskafolklife.org/ne-by-heart/.

Does your family have a treasured recipe for pepparkakor cookies handed down by a Swedish grandma? Do you always retell the harrowing story of Uncle Fred’s service in Korea to honor Veteran’s Day? How about the homemade Christmas ornaments that have graced your tree every year since the kids made them one snowbound day in 1985?

These objects, traditions and activities are common examples of family folklore. Our customs, celebrations and other traditions are an important part of everyone’s cultural heritage because they define our family history and the ethnic and other folk groups to which we belong. They also help us express who and what are most important in our hearts and lives. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted and reinforced the importance of these strong social connections and cultural symbols.

Nebraska By Heart was created by Nebraska Folklife in partnership with public school teachers, UNL education professors and the Nebraska Arts Council.