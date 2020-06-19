Nebraska By Heart online curriculum explores folklore

Nebraska By Heart is an online curriculum unit on family folklore and the folk and traditional artists from a variety of ethnic cultures, communities and backgrounds in our state. It can be found at nebraskafolklife.org/ne-by-heart/.
Does your family have a treasured recipe for pepparkakor cookies handed down by a Swedish grandma? Do you always retell the harrowing story of Uncle Fred’s service in Korea to honor Veteran’s Day? How about the homemade Christmas ornaments that have graced your tree every year since the kids made them one snowbound day in 1985?
These objects, traditions and activities are common examples of family folklore. Our customs, celebrations and other traditions are an important part of everyone’s cultural heritage because they define our family history and the ethnic and other folk groups to which we belong. They also help us express who and what are most important in our hearts and lives. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted and reinforced the importance of these strong social connections and cultural symbols.
Nebraska By Heart was created by Nebraska Folklife in partnership with public school teachers, UNL education professors and the Nebraska Arts Council.
Though originally focused on middle school classroom use, this unit can be used by parents in home schooling and in more informal learning situations by both youth and adult interest groups.
The unit has three lessons with two or more learning activities under each lesson. The activities feature downloadable photos of ethnic folk objects and traditional artists from around the state. They also include hands-on activities, games and handouts for kids, and contain audio excerpts and video clips from various Nebraska artist interviews and traditional music performances. The lessons address Nebraska educational content standards in social studies, language and the arts.
Through Nebraska By Heart, folks can “meet” custom saddlemaker Dennis Rose of Arthur, hear him talk about how he learned his trade, and see his tools and samples of his work. They can also hear music as varied as the Umoⁿhoⁿ (Omaha) tribal flag song sung by Umoⁿhoⁿ elder Rufus White, to the Clover in the Woods Polka (Jetelicku v lese) played by the Mark Vyhlidal Czech Band from Fremont, to Las Mañanitas (the Little Morning Songs), a traditional Mexican birthday and Saint’s Day song, performed by Mariachi Zapata of Omaha.
Nebraska Folklife is a Lincoln nonprofit organization with a mission to increase mutual understanding between members of Nebraska’s many cultural groups through free public educational materials, such as Nebraska By Heart, and holding traditional arts events in Nebraska communities. Folk dancing performances, traditional music concerts, and downtown Lincoln’s celebration of the Day of the Dead each November are examples of Nebraska Folklife activities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!