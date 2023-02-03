The 51st annual Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, produced by the Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL), will feature nearly 200 exhibitors Feb. 10-12 at the Lancaster Event Center, 84th and Havelock Avenue.

Show hours will be Friday from 1-9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Exhibitors in Pavilions 1 and 4 will offer ideas for landscaping, decorating, remodeling or building a new home. The show features the latest products on the market, both for the do-it-yourselfer and for people who want to hire a professional. Many exhibitors are focusing on building green and increasing energy efficiencies.

Whether you want to meet and talk to builders or see new products, the Home & Garden Show is an opportunity to find ideas to update your home. A list of exhibitors is available on HBAL’s website at www.hbal.org.

Special features

Food Bank House –

Remodelers Council of Lincoln built a frame house and will fill the walls with donated nonperishable food. Each year, more than 2,500 lbs. of food are donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

High School Interior & Residential Design Contest –

51st annual event with entries from area high school students on display during the show.

Kids Square –

Presentations by Wildlife Encounters as well as fun activities for kids including balloon creations, face painting, fun projects and games.

Admission is $8 per person, or $7 with a nonperishable food item donation for the Lincoln Food Bank. Children age 12 and under are admitted free.