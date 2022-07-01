 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Brass to perform Wednesday at LCF Garden

Nebraska Brass

The band features (from left) Richard Ricker, horn; Dean Haist and Brad Obbink, trumpet; Mark Mendell, trombone; and Bo Atlas, tuba.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by the Nebraska Brass at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

The Nebraska Brass has reached audiences in communities throughout the state since 1987, presenting a five‐concert series each season in multiple cities. The ensemble performs a variety of literature and commissions new works for brass quintet, preserving and promoting this art form.

The Nebraska Brass comprises musicians with a wealth of experience in both classical and commercial idioms. In addition to the band's busy performing schedules, members are experienced as educators who are presently teaching in Nebraska public schools and at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

The band features Dean Haist and Brad Obbink, trumpet; Richard Ricker, horn; Mark Mendell, trombone; and Bo Atlas, tuba.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.

