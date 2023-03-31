Now in the fourth series of its 35th anniversary season, the Nebraska Brass will perform classic works composed for brass quintet at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

Selections will include "Amparito Roca" by Jaime Texidor, Bach’s “Little Fugue” in G minor, "Molly on the Shore" by Percy Grainger, Norworth/Tilzer’s “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and others.

For tickets and more information, contact Nebraska Brass at nb@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.