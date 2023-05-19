Now in the fifth and final series of its 35th anniversary season, the Nebraska Brass will perform pops music composed for brass quintet at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Selections will include "Buckaroo Holiday" by Aaron Copland, “With a Little Help from My Friends" by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, “On Green Dolphin Street” by Bronislaw Kaper and others.

For tickets and more information, contact Nebraska Brass at nb@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.