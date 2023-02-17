Now in the third series of its 35th anniversary season, the Nebraska Brass will perform classic works composed for brass quintet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at South Gate United Methodist Church, 3500 Pioneers Blvd.
Selections include “Adagio” from W.A. Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23, Astor Piazzolla's “Libertango,” Jelly Roll Morton's “Dead Man Blues,” Georges Bizet's “Frandole” from L'Arlesienne Suite No. 2, Hoagy Carmichael's “Stardust” arranged by Jack Gale, and many others.
For tickets and more information, contact Nebraska Brass at nb@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.