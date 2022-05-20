Nebraska Brass season finale Sunday at Westminster

Nebraska Brass will give its final performance of the season, "Pops Goes the Brass: Lighthearted Adventure," at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Boulevard.
The concert will feature works such as John Fucik's "Entrance of the Gladiators," Percy Grainger's "Shepherd's Hey," Gioachino Rossini's "William Tell Overture" and more.
The band features Dean Haist and Brad Obbink on trumpet, Ric Ricker on horn, Mark Mendell on trombone and Bo Atlas on tuba.
For tickets and more information, visit www.artsincorporated.org/nb or call 402-477-7899.