'Nebraska Brass & Friends' virtual concert set for Jan. 31

“Nebraska Brass & Friends" will feature percussionist Bob Snider in a performance livestreamed on facebook.com/nebraskabrass from Sheridan Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.

A mix of unique repertoire will include "Dance Suite" by Leonard Bernstein, a tribute to Leroy Anderson, "The Earl of Oxford's Marche" by British Renaissance composer William Byrd, an arrangement of Chabrier's "España," "Powerhouse" by Raymond Scott and more.

Snider first started playing in the Lincoln Municipal Band’s percussion section while a student at Lincoln High School. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he completed a master’s degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and taught for three years at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He recently retired from the United States Navy Band-Washington DC after a 30-year career.

In addition to Snider, the performance will feature Dean Haist and Brad Obbink on trumpet, Ric Ricker on horn, Nancy Vogt on trombone and Bo Atlas on tuba.

