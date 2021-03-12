Nebraska Brass concert to be livestreamed Thursday

The Nebraska Brass will present a livestreamed concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, from Vine Congregational Church. There will be no in-person audience.

Nebraska Brass has reached audiences in communities throughout the state since 1987, presenting a five-concert series each season in multiple cities. The ensemble performs a variety of literature and commissions new works for brass quintet, preserving and promoting this art form.

Educating students is also a priority for the Nebraska Brass, and through the educational outreach program, "Brass Goes to School," the ensemble has reached thousands of students in the past 15 years. This program places the Nebraska Brass in Lincoln and Omaha area schools, where they perform age-appropriate music, provide informative commentary about the music and field questions.

The March 18 concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0