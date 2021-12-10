 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Brass Christmas concert online tonight
0 Comments

Nebraska Brass Christmas concert online tonight

  • 0

The Nebraska Brass Christmas concert, "Sounds of the Season," will be livestreamed from the Nebraska Brass Facebook page at 7 p.m. today, Dec. 11,

The concert will feature traditional carols and old favorites such as “Sleigh Ride,” “We Three Kings,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Christmas Time is Here” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Dean Haist and Brad Obbink will be featured on trumpet, Ric Ricker on horn, Mark Mendell on trombone and Bo Atlas on tuba.

The concert is free. A personal Facebook account is not needed to view the event.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News