Nebraska Brass Christmas concert online tonight

The Nebraska Brass Christmas concert, "Sounds of the Season," will be livestreamed from the Nebraska Brass Facebook page at 7 p.m. today, Dec. 11,

The concert will feature traditional carols and old favorites such as “Sleigh Ride,” “We Three Kings,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Christmas Time is Here” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Dean Haist and Brad Obbink will be featured on trumpet, Ric Ricker on horn, Mark Mendell on trombone and Bo Atlas on tuba.

The concert is free. A personal Facebook account is not needed to view the event.

