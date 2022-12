The Nebraska Brass Christmas concert, "Seasonal Favorites," is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St.

The concert will feature traditional holiday favorites such as "Silent Night," "Joy to the World," "Christmas Time is Here" and many more.

It will feature Dean Haist and Barb Schmit on trumpet, Ric Ricker on horn, Mark Mendell on trombone and Bo Atlas on tuba.

For tickets, visit http://artsincorporated.org/nb/ or call 402-477-7899.