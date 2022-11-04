Nebraska Brass begins 35th season with 'American Salute'

The Nebraska Brass begins its 35th season with performances of "American Salute: Music of American Composers" in Seward, Omaha and Lincoln.
The Lincoln performance will start at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.
Other upcoming concert programs will include "A Nebraska Brass Christmas," "Brass Classics," "Music from Around the World" and "Pops goes the Brass."
Nebraska Brass features Dean Haist and Deborah Bouffard, trumpet; Ric Ricker, horn; Mark Mendell, trombone; and Bo Atlas, tuba.