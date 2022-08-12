Nebraska Archaeologcial Society Artifact Show Aug. 20

For thousands of years after the great inland sea that covered what is now Nebraska drained away and the last Ice Age had retreated, humans began to populate this new land. Throughout time, as our first visitors migrated across the plains and waterways of the Platte, Loup, Republican and Blue River systems, they left behind some of their tools, weapons and other possessions as they hunted, foraged and farmed.

Some of these artifacts were broken. Some were lost, buried, stored in cashes or just left behind. Occasionally, archeologists discover some of these artifacts that have survived throughout time because of their construction of stone, bone, shell, tooth, tusk or other material. Over the ensuing years, people began to collect these items and to study and record them for future information.

Many of these collectors will be displaying at the 18th annual Nebraska Artifact Show on Saturday Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Seward County Fairgrounds. There will be world-class displays of prehistoric stone artifacts, fossils and other artifacts from the Great Plains region.

If you have one artifact or an entire collection and would like them identified, bring them to the show. There will also be a flint knapping display and a raffle for a microscope.

The cost is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under are admitted free. This is an exhibition of authentic Native American artifacts and related items, and no selling or buying of antiquities is permitted at this educational, family-oriented event.

For more information, contact Jerry at 402-993-6055 or visit https://sites.google.com/site/webnas/.