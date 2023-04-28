Eight historic Lincoln homes will be part of the biennial Tour of Homes hosted by the Near South Neighborhood Association (NSNA) over Mother’s Day weekend, May 13-14.

This year's event has been dubbed the "Golden" Tour of Homes because the NSNA is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“Our neighborhood is one of the best places in Lincoln to see stunning historic homes,” said Vish Reddi, president of the Near South Neighborhood Association. “This year’s tour features homes built between the late 1800s and early 1900s. It’s truly amazing to see homes that were new when the first Sherlock Holmes story was published, or the Titanic was still sailing the ocean.”

The tour is the most highly attended event hosted by NSNA, routinely drawing over 1,000 visitors pre-pandemic.

The homes on this year’s tour include:

• 1937 F St. – Clark-Leonard House (completed 1887);

• 1721 Garfield St. – The Mother Griggs House (1893);

• 1930 F St. – Foster House (1896);

• 1106 S. 20th St. – William and Helen FitzGerald House (1902-1903);

• 1448 B St. – Joseph S. Brown House (estimated 1908);

• 1862 Harwood St. – Emma and Charles Warton House (1910);

• 1743 S. 24th St. – Margaretha and Ernest Rokahr House (1912);

• 1845 Pepper Ave. – Grace and E. Roy Deputy House (1914).

"We’ve really tried to make this year’s tour special," said Reddi. "Many of the homes have never been open to the public before.”

Of note is the work in progress at the FitzGerald House, where homeowners are in the midst of restoring the home according to its original blueprints (see related story on this page). Tour participants can see the “before” now and hopefully the “after” at a future tour.

Tickets for the tour are on sale at www.nearsouth.org with options for both a VIP tour on May 13 (only 50 tickets available) or the general tour on May 14 (unlimited availability).