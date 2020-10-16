Near South Neighborhood walking tour books available

Thirty years ago, the Near South Neighborhood Association (NSNA) and Ed Zimmer, Lincoln’s recently retired historic preservation planner, embarked on an ambitious project to create a history and architecture walking tour of NSNA.
While the original booklets served admirably over those three decades, the desire to learn more never ends. As a result, NSNA and Zimmer have published two updated books. The extensively updated “Walking the Near South Neighborhood: Volume 1” contains two tours, entitled “Two Towers” and “Mount Emerald,” each of which starts and ends at First Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.
Volume 2 focuses on the northeast and central portions of the neighborhood with tours entitled, “Lumbermen, Builders and Architects” and “The Garfield Business District and Its Environs.”
The third and final updated volume is projected for release in time for the Near South’s Historic Tour of Homes, scheduled for Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021.
Both new volumes are available at A Novel Idea Bookstore, 118 N. 14th St.; Francie & Finch, 130 S. 13th St.; Lee Booksellers in the Piedmont Shoppes; and Barnes & Noble (SouthPointe). The books are also available by sending a check for $10 each, along with your name, address, phone and e-mail, to Near South Neighborhood, P.O. Box 80143, Lincoln, NE 68501, and arrangements will be made for delivery.
“Interest in these tours goes well beyond the Near South Neighborhood,” said Carmen Maurer, a member of the NSNA board. “This tour is an integral part of Lincoln’s history and our state. As you read these books, you will recognize the names of important neighborhood residents like Bryan, Kimball, Pershing and many, many more. Most of us have memories with roots in the Near South Neighborhood.”
For more information, see nearsouth.org or contact Cynthia Brammeier, walking tour project chair, at cynthia.brammeier@gmail.com.
