Near South Neighborhood walking tour books available

Thirty years ago, the Near South Neighborhood Association (NSNA) and Ed Zimmer, Lincoln’s recently retired historic preservation planner, embarked on an ambitious project to create a history and architecture walking tour of NSNA.

While the original booklets served admirably over those three decades, the desire to learn more never ends. As a result, NSNA and Zimmer have published two updated books. The extensively updated “Walking the Near South Neighborhood: Volume 1” contains two tours, entitled “Two Towers” and “Mount Emerald,” each of which starts and ends at First Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

Volume 2 focuses on the northeast and central portions of the neighborhood with tours entitled, “Lumbermen, Builders and Architects” and “The Garfield Business District and Its Environs.”

The third and final updated volume is projected for release in time for the Near South’s Historic Tour of Homes, scheduled for Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021.