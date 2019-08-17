The Near South parks celebration has been rescheduled to Sunday, Aug. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1900 A St.
The original event was postponed due to rain. The Near South Neighborhood Association (NSNA) will combine its annual ice cream social with a ribbon cutting to celebrate the improvements made to Near South and Breta Parks.
The event is open to the public. City officials and donors will be present and recognized for their support and contributions to these park projects.
“A lot of effort went into these projects on the part of the city’s Parks Department, NSNA and our donors," said NSNA Vice President Cathy Wilken, who lives next to the new parks. "We’re so fortunate to have this kind of great support for our historic neighborhood.”
The newly released book, “Walking the Near South Neighborhood: Volume 1,” will be available to purchase at the event.
For more information about this event and the NSNA, see nearsouth.org or contact Wilken at 402-730-5058.