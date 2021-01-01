 Skip to main content
Near South neighborhood creates serene scene
Near South neighborhood creates serene scene

Near South luminarias

Despite freezing temperatures, volunteers from the Near South Neighborhood Association and Grace Chapel displayed luminarias lining Goodhue Boulevard on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Continuing a decade-long tradition, neighbors created a scene of serenity south of the Nebraska State Capitol on Christmas Eve.

Despite freezing temperatures, volunteers from the Near South Neighborhood Association and Grace Chapel displayed luminarias lining Goodhue Blvd (formerly South 15th Street).

Volunteer spirits were high and children frolicked in the snow as 560 luminarias were assembled along the seven-block-long vista.

“It’s a beautiful display and brings attention to this remarkable part of our neighborhood,” said Marcie Young, a participant at the event.

For more information, contact Marcie Young at marcie.young@nearsouth.org.

