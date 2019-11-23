The Pioneers Park Nature Center invites the public to attend two wildlife viewing trips this winter and next spring:
Eagle Watching Day Trip: Saturday, Dec. 7
Participants will leave the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park at 7 a.m. and return at 3 p.m. The trip to Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge near St. Joseph, Missouri will take place during Eagle Days, a weekend of activities that include live eagle shows, spotting scope stations, exhibits and other activities. A sack lunch is included. This program is geared toward adults. The program fee is $55 per person, and the registration deadline is Dec. 2.
Prairie Chicken Sandhills Multi-Day Tour: April 17-19
Participants will leave the Auld Pavilion at noon Friday, April 17 and return by noon Sunday, April 19. The program fee is $550 and includes transportation, two nights of lodging and meals. The tour includes viewing prairie chickens and sharp-tailed grouse from blinds on Saturday and Sunday morning, an eco-tour of the Switzer Ranch, and birding and wildlife viewing at Calamus Reservoir near Burwell. Registration is due Dec. 31.
For more information about the Pioneers Park Nature Center or to register for programs, call 402-441-7895 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.