Nature Center offers Sandhill cranes viewing trip

The Pioneers Park Nature Center invites the public to participate in a Sandhill cranes wildlife viewing trip Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.

Space is limited, and the registration deadline is Feb. 28. Attendees will depart at noon March 27 from Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park, and return to the same location by 11:30 p.m. March 28.

The program fee is $100 and includes transportation, a meal and the cost of the viewing blind at the Crane Trust or Rowe Sanctuary. If the trip is canceled, the $40 reservation fee for the viewing blind is nonrefundable. Participants must have the ability to walk on uneven trails in low light.

Friday evening’s blind experience will be at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center near Alda, and the location for Saturday evening’s blind experience will be the Ian Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon. The viewing blind experience includes a short presentation on Sandhill cranes and the important Platte River habitat. From the blinds, participants are able to watch the sunset, listen to thousands of cranes, and observe the birds as they gather on the river for the night.

For more information about the Pioneers Park Nature Center and to register for this trip, call 402-441-7895 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

