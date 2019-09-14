The Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., invites the public to attend these family-friendly programs in September:
Saturday with a Naturalist, Sept. 21, 2-3:30 p.m. - Explore the trails with an experienced nature guide to learn about plants, animals, insects and more. September’s hike will follow prairie trails. This program is open to all ages, and children must be accompanied by an adult. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 18, and the program fee is $5 per person. This event also occurs Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.
Composting Workshop, Saturday, Sept. 21, 10-11 a.m. - Extension master gardeners will demonstrate how to maintain three types of composting bins at the demonstration area just across the road from the Prairie Building. The event is sponsored by Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County and the City Waste Diversion Office. The workshop is free, and no registration is required.
Fall Wagon Rides, Sundays, Sept. 22 and 29, 1-4 p.m. - Enjoy the fall colors, wildflowers and wildlife on a leisurely wagon ride through the prairie. Space is limited, and the public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to reserve a preferred date and time. Remaining tickets will be first come, first served the day of the ride. Rides are 30 minutes; fee is $4 per person.
For more details about the Pioneers Park Nature Center or to register for programs, call 402-441-7895 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.