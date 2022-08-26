‘Natural Beauty’ opens Friday at Gallery 9

Gallery 9 will feature new works on paper by watercolorist Barbara Sullivan and charcoal artist Jennifer Nichols in a show aptly named "Natural Beauty," which will open with a reception from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

The show will feature strong natural imagery and a balance of both engaging color and bold black and white. The artists' styles and approaches beautifully complement each other and speak to their love of nature.

"Natural Beauty" will be displayed from Wednesday, Aug. 31, through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Gallery 9, located at 124 S. Ninth St. For more information, call 402-477-2822 or visit www.gallerynine.com.