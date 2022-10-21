Native Lincolnite to talk about global hunger Monday

The Rev. David Beckmann will make a presentation at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

The meeting will take place in the ground level dining room, which is easily accessible from the parking garage in the church building off of 11th Street.

Beckmann graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966. He is now president emeritus of Bread for the World and was awarded the World Food Prize for his contribution to the world’s progress against hunger. He is coordinator of the Circle of Protection, an advocacy coalition of church bodies and organizations that include 100 million members. He is also the dean’s adviser for political and economic justice at Virginia Theological Seminary, teaching and learning about effective ways to connect faith to the politics of poverty.

Beckmann is very interested in having a conversation about poverty and politics, and the discussion will take place over lunch. A freewill offering will be collected for anyone who contacts davidjlux@gmail.com or 402-770-3453 to eat lunch.

While the presentation isn’t directly climate related, any talk about hunger, poverty, justice and politics requires being aware of how climate and justice issues are related.

Thanks to the Lincoln Interfaith Power and Light for its sponsorship and support.

Beckmann also will present at an OLLI program today, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with four other speakers on the topic of global food security.

Direct any questions to Barbara Hoppe Johnson, 402-730-5404 or Bhoppe254@gmail.com.