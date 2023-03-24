The National Willa Cather Center recently announced the Willa Cather Residency Program, a unique opportunity for a cohort of writers to reside and create in the small prairie town of Red Cloud — Cather’s hometown and a setting from which she created the communities in half of her novels. The inaugural program will be held Oct. 15-29 and is part of a yearlong celebration of the author’s 150th birthday. While she resided in New York for most of her adult life, Cather had a lifelong reverence in her hometown and the inspirational surroundings of the Great Plains.

The Willa Cather Residency Program aims to attract and inspire new work by novelists, poets, screenwriters, playwrights, nonfiction writers, composers, musicians and visual artists.

The program will introduce artists to Willa Cather’s Red Cloud, the prairie, and Cather’s body of work. It also expands the National Willa Cather Center’s commitment to fostering the development of new work, while a residency in Cather’s name honors the author’s position in American literature and stature as a world-renowned artist.

In a nod to the long road that Willa Cather traveled before she became free to focus on her own writing — a road that included freelancing, teaching, editing, and at the helm of a national magazine — the Willa Cather Residency hopes to attract artists who may be struggling to transition from a hectic career to a life in art.

“Finding time and space for work is an enormous challenge for many,” said board member Peter Cipkowski, who chairs the task force that created the program. “Our primary goal is to honor Cather’s artistic legacy by making room for anyone who craves a quiet environment to develop their projects.”

Each resident will be provided a private furnished room in the Cather Second Home Guest House — with its comfortable communal kitchen, dining, and living spaces — and a separate place to work. Residents will also receive a per diem for their food provisions while in Red Cloud.

The first cohort will be a small group of writers drawn from a pool of national applicants. While knowledge of Cather’s work and personal connection to Nebraska is not essential, selected writers should welcome the relative isolation of Red Cloud and want a quiet place to do their work. “Red Cloud is a rural town in the heart of the Nebraska prairie,” commented Ashley Olson, executive director of the National Willa Cather Center. “We hope our guests will find inspiration from the landscape and small town life — just as Cather drew deeply from this special place.”

In addition to a modest application fee, residents are expected to provide their own transportation to and from Red Cloud. The application process opened March 1 and closes on April 15. Selection will be announced after May 1 and writers will be in Red Cloud from Oct. 15-29.

More details about the application process, and a link to the application, can be found at https://www.willacather.org/residency.