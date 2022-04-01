National stand-up comedy returns April 8-9

National stand-up comedian Isabel Hagen will headline TADA’s Comedy Cabaret Series April 8 and 9, fresh off her appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Hagen was named a "New Face of Comedy" at Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival and also won the 2019 One Liner Madness competition at the Bell House in Brooklyn. She is recognized as one of New York City's top roast battlers, winning many times at RoastMasters, Roast Battle and Comedy Fight Club.

She is also a classically trained violist and holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Juilliard. You might wonder if she ever combines viola and comedy. The answer: Sometimes! Also appearing will be comedian David Kousgaard.

Wine and spirits will be served during the Comedy Cabaret Series from TADA’s fully stocked bar in collaboration with The Mill. The series is sponsored by The Mill with support from Hyatt Place Lincoln/Downtown-Haymarket. Masks and proof of vaccinations are no longer required at the TADA Theatre.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. April 8 and 9. Online streaming tickets are also available for Friday night’s 7:30 p.m. show. In-person and streaming tickets should be reserved ahead of time at www.tadatheatre.info.

The Comedy Cabaret is part of the 2022 Showcase Stage series at the TADA Theatre, located inside the Creamery Building in the Historic Haymarket at 701 P St.

